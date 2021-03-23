Scooter-Driving Duo Sought for NYC Playground Shooting: NYPD

What to Know Police are looking for a duo they say shot into a crowd inside a New York City playground last week, before making a getaway on a scooter.

According to the NYPD, on Friday, shortly after 5:30 p.m. an individual discharged fired several shots into a crowd inside Magenta Playground, located on Olinville Avenue and Rosewood Street. Police say the alleged shooter fled southbound on Olinville Road on a scooter that was being driven by a second individual.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The gunfire caused damage to three unoccupied vehicles that were parked nearby, police say. There were no injuries reported. It is unclear if there were any children at the park at the time of the shooting.

Police describe the first individual as a male who wore a black mask, a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The second individual is described as a male who wore a black mask, a yellow hooded sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.