Sanitation Worker Ambushed on Brooklyn Street by Men Swinging Bat, Golf Club: NYPD

Surveillance video captured an apparent violent attack in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning against a city sanitation crew.
Three men rushed a sanitation crew on their overnight pickup route through Brooklyn, violently attacking one of the workers before making off with his cell phone, authorities said Friday.

Video released by police shows the attack that occurred around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday near Milford Street and Pitkin Avenue.

While the sanitation workers were collecting trash bags along a Brooklyn street, the three men are seen on video rushing the truck and striking one of the workers with a baseball bat and golf club.

The attackers stole the man's cell phone and pulled a knife on the crew before fleeing the scene in a red Chrysler 300 driven by a fourth individual, police said.

Police did not immediately share details of the sanitation worker's injuries or why the crew was targeted.

