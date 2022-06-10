Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
7 Train

Rush Hour Stabbing to Face Sends NYC Straphanger to Hospital; Perp Flees Station

number 7 subway train
Getty Images

A stabbing aboard a subway train in Queens sent a man to the hospital with wounds to his face and hand, according to police.

The attack occurred near the end of the Friday morning commute rush, around 8:30 a.m., at Queensboro Plaza.

Police said the suspect stabbed a man in his 20s in the right side of his face and right hand. The victim was picked up and taken to Elmhurst Hospital -- he's expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the hunt is on for the person responsible. Police said the perp ran topside, wearing a black and gold button shirt with black shorts.

Detectives were said to be looking into whether the knife attack was the result of a fight or if it was unprovoked.

The assault happened on a 7 train; it wasn't clear if the two involved were already riding the train or just stepped on at the time.

This article tagged under:

7 TrainNYPDQueensQueensboro Plazasubway stabbing
