Roommate Charged in Jersey City Apartment Stabbing Death of Grad Student

What to Know A 26-year-old New Jersey man was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of his roommate, a Stevens Institute of Technology Graduate School student, according to prosecutors.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged Tong Cheng, of Jersey City, in connection with the stabbing death of 23-year-old Yuting Ge in his New York Avenue apartment in Jersey City.

Cheng, an alumni of Stevens Institute of Technology Graduate School, and Ge, a current graduate student at Stevens, shared an apartment.

A 26-year-old New Jersey man was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of his roommate, a Stevens Institute of Technology Graduate School student, according to prosecutors.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged Tong Cheng, of Jersey City, in connection with the stabbing death of 23-year-old Yuting Ge in his New York Avenue apartment in Jersey City.

Cheng, an alumni of Stevens Institute of Technology Graduate School, and Ge, a current graduate student at Stevens, shared an apartment.

On Saturday, just after 12:30 p.m., members of the Jersey City Police Department responded to an apartment on New York Avenue near Hutton Street on a report of a suspicious condition.

According to prosecutors, responding officers found a lifeless 23-year-old male, later identified as Yuting Ge, with multiple lacerations throughout his body. The victim was pronounced deceased at 12:55 p.m. at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cheng was arrested without incident just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday at a hotel in Weehawken, prosecutors said.

Cheng has been charged with murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes in the third degree and unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Attorney information for Cheng was not immediately known.