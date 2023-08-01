Robbers trick 93-year-old into handing over $3,000 in jewelry at Brooklyn home: Police

A 93-year-old woman was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry right outside her Brooklyn home after approached by a pair of deceiving thieves, police said.

The woman was out front of her home near Glen Street and Euclid Avenue in Cypress Hills just after 11 a.m. on July 17 when the dastardly duo went up to her, according to police. The pair asked the nonagenarian to hand over $3,000 worth of jewelry so they could "test" it, police said, but then walked away.

Police released photos of the two men allegedly responsible for the theft. Police are searching for them, and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.