Teresa Giudice

RHONJ Teresa Giudice's Vehicle Stolen From Her NJ Home Driveway: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Teresa Giudice, star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey," had her vehicle stolen from her driveway Tuesday morning, according to Montville Township Police Department.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The case is currently under investigation and all leads are being followed up, police said.

News of the stolen vehicle, comes months after the reality star and best-selling author married Luis Ruelas in a summer wedding at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick., according to E! Online.

Copyright NBC New York

