Reward for Info in Acid Attack on Long Island Woman Outside Family Home Upped to $50K

Nearly two years after being doused with acid in front of her home left her injured and disfigured, a Long Island college student's pain is still far from over, as her attacker has still never been brought to justice.

"I have scars all over my face and they aren’t half way done. I’ve had 8 surgeries so far and I don’t know how many I will continue to have," said Nafiah Ikram. "I’m still disabled, I can’t see out of my right side right now."

The 23-year-old Elmont woman had just wrapped up a shift at CVS and was returning to her family's home when security video captured the suspect run up to her in the driveway and pour acid over her face, then take off. The attack lasted only seconds, but Ikram will be dealing with the consequences of it for years to come.

Even though the FBI became involved in the case well over a year ago, law enforcement still hasn't caught the person responsible. But police are hoping that could change soon, especially after announcing Wednesday that the reward for information leading to an arrest has been upped to to $50,000.

"The male subject is 6'2, thin-built, wearing a black sweatshirt and gloves, fled in a red Nissan Altima," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said of the suspect. "There have been numerous search warrants that have taken place, there have been numerous interviews, numerous electronics."

Detectives have also distributer posters in English and Arabic, hoping someone in the community will speak up.

"Somebody knows something in the community. We are offering you $50,000," Ryder said.

As they wait for an arrest in the case, Ikram's family previously said they had grown frustrated with police, saying they didn't think Nassau County police had done enough to find the attacker.

"I'm sure if the police asked around and did a better job, especially in the first 48 hours of the case, they would have had a better idea of what went down," Ikram said in 2022.

After going through a long and painful recovery that included surgery on her eye, nose and skin, Ikram had hoped to resume with school, where she was studying pre-med. But her injuries have made it difficult to continue, as she can't drive and even the smallest tasks can be painful or challenging.

"It becomes mentally draining for me because I keep asking myself: Why did they do this, who did this?" Ikram said.

Neither police nor Ikram have offered a possible motive for the attack, as investigators are left to wonder whether it was personal, or possibly a hate crime. Either way, the victim's mother had a message for whomever is responsible.

"When I see my daughter suffer, I’m surprised we are alive at this moment. Please have a heart," said Sherina Mohammed. "It’s a group of people — we know somebody knows something. Be a Good Samaritan and please come forward."

The investigation is ongoing.

