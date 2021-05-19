Retired NYPD Officer, 2 Active-Duty Cops Accused of Alleged Bribery Scheme

What to Know A retired NYPD officer, along with two active-duty cops, were charged for allegedly participating in a bribery scheme.

Retired NYPD officer Robert Smith who, along with the two active duty NYPD officers, was charged last week with allegedly participating in a bribery scheme and who was separately charged with attempted distribution of heroin appeared via teleconference in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Prosecutors argued that Smith should remain in custody saying he poses a significant danger to the community, is a flight risk, and that evidence of his guilt is overwhelming.

Smith’s attorney argued that Smith “is not a major crime figure” and has young children and family ties to the community.

U.S. District Court Judge Rachel Kovner ordered Smith released to home confinement with electronic monitoring on a $1.5 million bond secured by his home and the home of close family members.