Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYPD

Retired NYPD Officer, 2 Active-Duty Cops Accused of Alleged Bribery Scheme

By Joe Valiquette

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

What to Know

  • A retired NYPD officer, along with two active-duty cops, were charged for allegedly participating in a bribery scheme.
  • Retired NYPD officer Robert Smith who, along with the two active-duty NYPD officers, was charged last week with allegedly participating in a bribery scheme.
  • Smith was separately charged with attempted distribution of heroin appeared via teleconference in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday for a bail hearing. 

Retired NYPD officer Robert Smith who, along with the two active duty NYPD officers, was charged last week with allegedly participating in a bribery scheme and who was separately charged with attempted distribution of heroin appeared via teleconference in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday for a bail hearing. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prosecutors argued that Smith should remain in custody saying he poses a significant danger to the community, is a flight risk, and that evidence of his guilt is overwhelming.

Smith’s attorney argued that Smith “is not a major crime figure” and has young children and family ties to the community.

News

COVID-19 11 hours ago

NY Dumps Masks, NJ Adds Vax Perks as Tri-States Lift Most Limits in ‘Milestone' Reopening

Bronx 6 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 Critical in Elevator Collapse at Iconic NYC Building

U.S. District Court Judge Rachel Kovner ordered Smith released to home confinement with electronic monitoring on a $1.5 million bond secured by his home and the home of close family members.  

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklynpolicearrestCHARGES
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us