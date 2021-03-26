Crime and Courts

Retired NY Town Justice Sentenced for Crash That Killed Two Teens

The former town official's license was revoked and the sentence carries the condition that can never drive again

A retired New York town justice who struck and killed two teens in 2019 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to reckless driving, according to the Sullivan County District Attorney.

The two boys, Devin Zeininger, 16, and Justin Finkel, 14, were walking along a narrow shoulder section of Glen Wild Road near Rock Hill on June 2, 2019, with another teen when they were struck and killed.

Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan and the families of the two victims asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 30 days for former Fallsburg Town Justice Isaac Kantrowitz, 89, the Times Herald-Record reported.

Sullivan County state Supreme Court Justice Stephan Schick instead imposed the maximum fine for reckless driving of $300. Plus an additional $88 for surcharges.

Kantrowitz’s license was revoked and the sentence carries the condition that can never drive again.

Kantrowitz’s lawyer, former Sullivan County District Attorney Stephen Lungen, said his client is and has always been deeply remorseful.

“This is a terrible, tragic accident that took the lives of two young boys,” Lungen said. “There is no happy ending here. There never can be. It’s just a terrible, terrible tragedy for everyone.”

