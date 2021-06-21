Retired NJ Middle School Theater Director Accused of Sexual Contact With Student

What to Know A retired drama teacher and theater director at a New Jersey middle school is accused of sexual contact with a student while on school grounds several years ago, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Summit Police Chief Andrew Bartolotti jointly announced Monday.

Ronald Wells, 69 and of Summit, is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Summit Police Department in which it was revealed that the alleged incident took place in 2016.

Convictions on second-degree criminal offenses are commonly punishable by terms of 5 to 10 years in state prison.

Attorney information for Wells was not immediately known.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Summit Police Department in which it was revealed that the alleged incident took place in 2016 in a private third-floor room of the Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School, according to Special Victims Unit Supervisor and Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor, who is prosecuting the case.

case.

NBC 4 New York reached out to Summit Public Schools for comment.

Prosecutors say that Wells, who was arrested Friday, allegedly asked the victim to join him after school hours to model costumes for a school play. Allegedly, between costume changes, Wells began sexually touching the student.

The prosecution intends to file a petition to keep Wells detained pending the outcome of the case against him, Lawlor said.

“No child should be exposed to this kind of criminal conduct in our schools, especially from a person entrusted with their education,” said Ruotolo.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents involving defendant Wells is can contact Summit Police Department Detective Sgt. Ryan Peters at 908-273-5871.