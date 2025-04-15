Retired cop searched NYPD database to send info to friend in bribery scheme: DA

What to Know A former cop and an apparent accomplice are facing charges in connection to an alleged scheme in which the cop made unauthorized searches on the NYPD database while assigned to Brooklyn Criminal court, according to the local prosecutor.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday that former NYPD cop Richard Arce, 54 and from Yonkers, and Raymond Ramos, 42 and from the Bronx were facing charges.

Arce was an NYPD officer from 2008 until he retired in 2023 and served in the Transit Bureau in the Bronx, and then, in February 2022, was assigned to the Brooklyn Criminal Court, Gonzalez's office said. It was at this point that he allegedly did unauthorized searches on behalf of Ramos in exchange for $40 to $50 a search from March 2021 through February 2023.

Arce was arraigned Monday on a 114-count indictment charging him with third-degree bribe receiving, fifth- and sixth-degree conspiracy, unauthorized use of a computer, and official misconduct, according to Gonzalez. He was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic. Arce was released without bail.

Meanwhile, his alleged accomplice Ramos was arraigned in January 2025 on third-degree bribery, second-degree rewarding official misconduct, and fifth-degree conspiracy, according to Gonzalez.

Both men are scheduled to return to court on May 7. Attorney information for Arce and Ramos was not immediately known.

The investigation by the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau discovered over 70 unauthorized searches for individuals including Ramos, and two other men who are defendants in an ATM burglary ring case (who have since pleaded guilty), as well as other associates of Ramos, Gonzalez said.

The alleged searches were for arrest warrants, police reports and for license plates of vehicles owned or operated by Ramos, Gonzalez said. Arce allegedly used his NYPD issued cell phone to transmit the information via text messages.

According to the district attorney, evidence allegedly shows that on Oct. 23, 2022, Arce texted Ramos two screenshots, one showing that Ramos had an active bench warrant from the Bronx and then the following day day, Arce texted, “Don’t forget the $25 cuz.”

Then on Nov. 11, 2022, Arce sent Ramos information showing that he is a suspect in a commercial burglary in Manhattan. This alleged information included the name and contact information of the complainant.

Additional evidence, according to the district attorney, allegedly showed screenshots pertaining to information on other individuals to Ramos. In one instance when Ramos asked about a particular individual, Arce allegedly replied via text, "Nope. No $. No Honey.”

"This defendant allegedly betrayed his badge when he provided confidential information to people accused of crimes. This was a shocking abuse of the trust he was granted and an example of corruption that could have led to serious public safety consequences," Gonzalez said.