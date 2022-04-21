Resorts World Security Guard Conspired to Rob Cash Delivery, Feds Allege

A security guard at the Resorts World casino allegedly tried to arrange a robbery of the armored trucks that bring cash to the facility -- unaware that the person he proposed the heist to was a confidential government informant.

Selwyn Balkissoon orchestrated the plot, helped his purported accomplices scout the Resorts World facility and even provided pepper spray to use against the armored truck's guards, the FBI said in a complaint released Thursday.

Balkissoon's goal, the FBI said, was for his accomplices to nab at least five bags of cash, purportedly with $260,000 each in currency, and then flee, eventually giving him part of the loot.

The robbery was supposed to take place Thursday; Balkissoon met with the government informant Wednesday night to hand over the pepper spray, the FBI said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorney information was not immediately available. It was also not immediately clear the extent of the charges Balkissoon would face.