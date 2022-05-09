Recognize This Man? NJ Releases Sketch in 2002 Steel Drum Murder Cold Case

Investigators in a New Jersey community need help identifying a man found in a 55-galloon steel drum dumped in the ravine of a private property more than 20 years ago.

The two-decades old cold case has produced a sketch of the man recovered on a Marlboro residence in April 2002, prosecutors in Monmouth County said.

A family living on the property discovered the steel drum on April 19 and notified local police a short time later. By the end of the month, officials opened the drum, welded shut, to discover the man's body inside.

Monmouth officials said the body had significantly decomposed, and no wallet or identifying information was found on his person.

The man's death was ruled a homicide after an official autopsy determined he died from multiple injuries, including a stab wound to his heart.

Prosecutors listed the following items recovered on the man's body:

A short sleeved red, white, blue, and yellow striped golf type shirt with an inner tag reading Chaps Ralph Lauren and a size of XL. The words Chaps and Ralph Lauren are printed randomly all over the shirt.;

Carhart utility or carpenter style jeans the size of which is 34×32;

A pair of ankle high Chukka style black Timberland boots size 9 ½ wide;

Hanes Jockey shorts, size 38; and

A belt with a 3 prong belt buckle.

A sketch of the man was completed based on forensic evidence. Anyone with information can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling (800) 671-4400.