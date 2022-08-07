Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police

A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said.

The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said.

But officials said the pilot was still able to pinpoint the man's location to The Edgewood Motel where cops busted the man and placed him in custody.

He was slapped with a number of criminal charges including reckless endangerment and released on an appearance ticket. The Bayville man is due back in court later this month.