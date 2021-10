Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for allegedly groping a woman at the state's Executive Mansion last year.

The governor resigned in August after an investigation by the attorney general's office found he had committed criminal sexual harassment.

Cuomo has steadfastly denied wrongdoing.