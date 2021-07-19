Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's Security Team Indicted for 2020 Robbery

Members of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s security team are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges stemming from an August 2020 robbery incident in Harlem, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

The rapper's private security team is accused of robbing a man after chasing him through Harlem in SUVs with flashing lights and sirens, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office detailed Monday.

Five members of the rapper's security team face first and second-degree robbery charges and criminal impersonation. One of the individuals, a retired NYPD detective, was also charged for "falsely claiming to NYPD officers and in a 911 call that the victim was threatening the defendants with a firearm," according to the prosecutor's office.

Back in 2020, Tekashi's security team allegedly witnessed a 34-year-old man attempting to record cellphone video of the rapper on August 9. The rapper's security team shouted at the man and proceeded to chase him for nearly 20 blocks in SUVs equipped with flashing lights and sirens, District Attorney Cy Vance said.

During the pursuit, prosecutors say the driver fleeing the security team tried to flag down a marked police vehicle in the area but was impeded by the retired NYPD detective, Daniel Laperuta. The former detective is accused of flashing his service card to the officers and claiming the 34-year-old had threatened to use a firearm.

Tekashi's team eventually caught up to and boxed in the man's car at 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, the indictment claims. A member of the rapper's detail opened the man's car door and knocked his phone to the ground and stomped on it, the district attorney alleges. Other security personnel allegedly pointed a Taser at the man before unmarked police vehicles arrived and the security team fled.

“As alleged, these highly-compensated vigilantes caravanned through the streets of Harlem with sirens flashing in order to track a man down and steal and break his phone," Vance said in a statement Monday.

Later, Lapuerta allegedly tried to make a complaint at the 28th Precinct that the victim threatened the use of a firearm but a lieutenant questioned the retired detective's account. Vance says Lapuerta withdrew his complaint and left the precinct.

“A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West,” District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement.

This story is developing.