Rapper Lil Tjay to be Released on $90K Bond After Bronx Gun Arrest: Court Documents

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two days after his arrest on illegal weapons charges, Bronx-born rapper Lil Tjay is expected to be released on $90,000 bond.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Tionne Merritt, was arrested Monday while on his way to film a music video. He was pulled over near 183rd street and Ryer avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

Police said officers found a number of loaded guns in his car. Lil Tjay also made headlines last year when he was shot during a robbery in New Jersey.

He's due back in court on Friday.

Fordham Heights
