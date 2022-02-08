NYC Woman Indicted for Stabbing Death of Neighbor Inside Apartment Building

What to Know A woman in Queens was arraigned on charges of murder and other crimes for allegedly stabbing to death her female neighbor inside the apartment building they both lived last month, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office.

Evelyn Cruz, 48, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.

On Jan. 22, Cruz and Jessica Britt, 33, were allegedly engaged in an argument before Cruz stabbed Britt one time in the chest, fatally wounding her.

A woman in Queens was arraigned on charges of murder and other crimes for allegedly stabbing to death her female neighbor inside the apartment building they both lived last month, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office.

Evelyn Cruz, 48, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday. If convicted, Cruz faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

According to prosecutors, the violence unfolded on the evening of Jan. 22 in Far Rockaway, Queens. Shortly after 11:35 p.m. on that night, Cruz and the identified victim, Jessica Britt, 33, were engaged in an argument. During the argument, Cruz allegedly stabbed Britt one time in the chest, fatally wounding her.

Cruz was arrested shortly after the incident.

“Violence is never the way to resolve a dispute. The defendant is accused of brutally stabbing her neighbor to death. This senseless act has left a family in mourning and the entire community sharing their grief. The defendant is in custody and now faces very serious charges for her alleged actions," Katz said.

Cruz is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 17.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Attorney information for the accused was not immediately known.