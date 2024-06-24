Man gets 22 years in heinous subway attack that cost woman her eye

A man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in a September 2022 ambush on a 33-year-old woman walking to work, badly beating her at a Queens subway station. She ended up losing an eye.

Waheed Foster, who was homeless at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty earlier this month in connection with the violence. He faces five years of post-release supervision after his sentence.

"A 33-year-old woman was simply on her way to work when Waheed Foster, without any warning, smashed her in the head with an object, pummeled her in the head with his fists, and kicked her in the face repeatedly," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. A good Samaritan attempted to intervene during the attack but was chased by the assailant, who then resumed his vicious onslaught. It’s a miracle she’s alive today after the brutal assault she endured."

According to prosecutors, Foster followed the 33-year-old woman as she got off the train at the station at around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 20, 2022. As she went up the stairs, heading to her job, Foster came up from behind and, without provocation, struck her in the head with a hard object.

Video surveillance shows the woman running through the station, and Foster chasing and catching up to her before throwing her on the ground. He then punches her in the face and stomps on her head repeatedly.

Several moments later, when she begins to get up off the ground, Foster kicks her in the face multiple times, knocking the victim back down, and continuing the attack. A good Samaritan who tries to intervene is chased by Foster.

The woman ended up losing her right eye because of her injuries.