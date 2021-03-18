Queens Soccer Coach Allegedly Abused Student for Over 5 Years: Prosecutors

A New York City soccer coach accused of sexually abusing an underage student for several years has been indicted, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Queens District Attorney announced that Jose Claros, 57, was charged with sexual conduct against a child and sex abuse. Claros allegedly began abusing a 12-year-old boy in his Richmond Hill home up until the victim was 17 years old, according to authorities.

Claros, who was a coach for the Metropolitan Oval Academy, allegedly drove the victim home after they met at a Memorial Day weekend tournament in 2013 and offered to train him alone for free. A week later, the boy showed up at Claros' home for training but the soccer practice turned sexual after Claros allegedly kissed the victim, investigators said.

The sexual abuse continued after soccer drills and training until 2018, prosecutors said.

"The mother of this aspiring soccer player allowed her son to be alone with the defendant believing he would be a mentor and help her son realize his athletic potential," District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. "Instead, the defendant allegedly betrayed that trust and sexually abused the boy for years."

Claros is expected to appear in court on March 25. It's unclear if he has obtained a representative who can speak on his behalf.