Queens Man Who Sexually Abused Ex-Girlfriend's Daughter For years Sentenced to 15 Years

A Queens man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend's young daughter for four years, according to prosecutors.

Michael Clark was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted in July of sexual conduct against a child, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The victim was just 5 years old at the time the abuse began in Nov. 2011.

The district attorney said that Clark, who lived on Yates Road in Jamaica, repeatedly abused the girl while he was living with her and her mother, whom he was dating at the time, in an apartment on Sutphin Boulevard. Not long after Clark moved in, he began sneaking into the 5-year-old's room while her mother slept in the room next door.

For four years, Clark continued his abuse of the girl. It wasn't until years later, in April 2020, that the girl reported it to her mother, who reported it to police.

"The defendant used his access to this young victim to subject her to abhorrent sexual conduct," said Katz. "I commend the young victim on her bravery and strength in helping to hold her abuser fully accountable for his heinous actions."

In addition to 15 years behind bars, Clark will face 15 years post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.