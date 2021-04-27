Queens Man Threatens to Shoot FedEx Delivery Driver With Bow and Arrow

A Queens man was arrested after he threatened a FedEx driver with a bow and arrow after he thought he heard the man talking to his girlfriend, police said.

The 38-year-old driver was singing as he worked just before noon Tuesday along 59th Avenue, when Alexander Carrion thought the man was talking to his partner, according to police. The driver said Carrion then went inside his home to get a bow and arrow, and started chasing the driver back to his truck, police said.

Police arrested the 22-year-old, charging him with menacing, reckless endangerment, harassment and weapon possession. Attorney information for Carrion was not available.