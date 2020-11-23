Queens Man Charged With 92 Counts of Animal Cruelty: SPCA

What to Know A Queens man faces 92 counts of animal cruelty after horses, a dog, and other animals in declining health were being kept on a piece of property on Long Island, the Suffolk County SPCA announced Monday.

Marlon A. Alzate, 29 and of Elmhurst, was arrested on Thursday by SPCA detectives while he was appearing in a Queens courtroom on a seperate charge.

Alzate was charged with 92 violations of the New York State Agriculture & Markets Law. The charges include failure to provide proper sustenance for the animals and owning or keeping animals to fight. Alzate is scheduled to appear in First District Court, in Central Islip, Dec. 8. Attorney information for Alzate was not immediately known.

A Queens man faces 92 counts of animal cruelty after horses, a dog, and other animals in declining health were being kept on a piece of property on Long Island, the Suffolk County SPCA announced Monday.

Marlon A. Alzate, 29 and of Elmhurst, was arrested on Thursday by SPCA detectives while he was appearing in a Queens courtroom on a seperate charge. SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that the agency received a complaint in October that there were horses, a dog, a variety of avian and foul being kept on a piece of property in Manorville in various stages of declining health.

Alzate was charged with 92 violations of the New York State Agriculture & Markets Law. The charges include failure to provide proper sustenance for the animals and owning or keeping animals to fight.

Alzate is scheduled to appear in First District Court, in Central Islip, Dec. 8. Attorney information for Alzate was not immediately known.

According to the Suffolk County SPCA, a veterinarian was called in to examine the animals, which have successfully been fostered and are being nursed back to health.