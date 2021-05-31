Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

Queens Man Calls Up Police and Threatens to Blow Up Station: Officials

Police car lights flashing

A 61-year-old Queens man was picked up by police and charged for allegedly threatening to blow up their police station last week.

Police in Nassau County said Michael Mortman of Rockaway Park placed a phone call Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. threatening to blow up the Kings Point Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Detectives were able to track the call back to Mortman and place the man under arrest for aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat.

News

NYPD 4 hours ago

Driver Who Tried to Lure Kids With Candy in Brooklyn Wanted by Police

NYPD 7 hours ago

NYC Institutes New Curfew at Washington Square Park Over ‘Disorderly Behavior'

Mortman was scheduled for arraignment on Monday. Contact information for his lawyer was not immediately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandQueensNassau County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us