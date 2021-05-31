Queens Man Calls Up Police and Threatens to Blow Up Station: Officials

A 61-year-old Queens man was picked up by police and charged for allegedly threatening to blow up their police station last week.

Police in Nassau County said Michael Mortman of Rockaway Park placed a phone call Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. threatening to blow up the Kings Point Police Department.

Detectives were able to track the call back to Mortman and place the man under arrest for aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat.

Mortman was scheduled for arraignment on Monday. Contact information for his lawyer was not immediately known.