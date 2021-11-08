Queens DA to Dismiss Nearly 60 Cases Tied to Cops Fired for Perjury

The Queens District Attorney's Office will move to dismiss the cases of 60 defendants tied mostly to cops who later pled guilty to perjury, the office said Monday.

The DA's office said it would move to dismiss 34 cases tied to one cop who was convicted in a Queens perjury case and pled guilty in a separate Manhattan case, as well as 20 cases tied to a second cop who pled guilty to perjury charges in Manhattan. Both were fired by the NYPD.

The DA will also move to dismiss an additional six cases tied to a third cop who pled guilty to sex crimes against detainees.

The cops were the "essential witnesses" in the convictions being dismissed, the office said.

In a statement, DA Melinda Katz said her office has been reviewing cases linked to a total of 10 cops who were convicted of various kinds of official misconduct. Monday's actions were the culmination of the initial review.

The office also said the dismissals did not necessarily mean that the defendants were innocent -- but rather, that an error was made and that they can not be re-prosecuted because the police witnesses have lost credibility.