Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens District Attorney

Queens DA to Dismiss Nearly 60 Cases Tied to Cops Fired for Perjury

The Queens DA's office has been reviewing cases linked to 10 cops who were later convicted of misconduct; Monday's dismissals represent the first wave of the review

A photo of a gavel and binder full of documents
Getty Images

The Queens District Attorney's Office will move to dismiss the cases of 60 defendants tied mostly to cops who later pled guilty to perjury, the office said Monday.

The DA's office said it would move to dismiss 34 cases tied to one cop who was convicted in a Queens perjury case and pled guilty in a separate Manhattan case, as well as 20 cases tied to a second cop who pled guilty to perjury charges in Manhattan. Both were fired by the NYPD.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The DA will also move to dismiss an additional six cases tied to a third cop who pled guilty to sex crimes against detainees.

The cops were the "essential witnesses" in the convictions being dismissed, the office said.

News

CRIME STOPPERS 5 hours ago

3 Women Targeted by MetroCard Death Threat Thief in 2 Days in Manhattan: Cops

COVID-19 7 hours ago

NYC Kicks Off Huge Kids' COVID Vaccine Drive — With New Paid Leave Option for Parents

In a statement, DA Melinda Katz said her office has been reviewing cases linked to a total of 10 cops who were convicted of various kinds of official misconduct. Monday's actions were the culmination of the initial review.

The office also said the dismissals did not necessarily mean that the defendants were innocent -- but rather, that an error was made and that they can not be re-prosecuted because the police witnesses have lost credibility.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queens District AttorneyNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us