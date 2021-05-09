Quadruple Shooting in Newark; Police Apply Tourniquet to Save Woman

At least four people were shot in a Newark neighborhood Sunday afternoon, city officials confirmed to NBC New York.

Two men and two women were injured by gunfire in the 300 block of Chancellor Avenue sometime before 5 p.m., Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said.

Two responding officers applied a tourniquet to one of the woman's legs to stop her from bleeding out, he said. She was originally listed in critical condition; all four victims are now stable.

No other details were immediately available. The police investigation is ongoing.