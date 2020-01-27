Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Monsey Stabbing

Psychiatrist Finds Monsey Hanukkah Attack Suspect Incompetent for Trial, Lawyer Says

Grafton Thomas pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges in Rockland County, and pleaded not guilty to 10 hate-crime charges in federal court on January 13.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A psychiatrist has found Grafton Thomas incompetent to stand trial on federal hate crime charges stemming from a machete attack at a Hanukkah party that wounded five Hasidic Jews, Thomas's attorney said Monday.

Defense attorney Michael Sussman said in a statement that he has asked a federal judge to hold a competency evaluation for Thomas, who was arrested hours after a stabbing attack on Dec. 28 in Monsey, an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Old Bridge 3 hours ago

Ex-Boyfriend Admitted to Killing Missing 25-Year-Old Woman Found in NJ Woods: Prosecutor

Bridgeport 3 hours ago

Multiple Shot Outside Connecticut Courthouse: City Officials

The federal court has given the U.S. Attorney's Office two weeks to respond to the application for a competency evaluation, Sussman said. The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment to the media on Monday.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges in Rockland County. He pleaded not guilty to 10 hate-crime charges in federal court on Jan. 13. Thomas is being held without bail in federal custody.

Investigators found anti-Semitic writings in Thomas's journals and articles on Jews and Nazis on his cell phone, according to a complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sussman and Thomas' mother have said Thomas suffers from mental illness and was not responsible for his actions. Sussman has said Thomas has no history of violent acts or anti-Semitism.

One of the victims, 72-year-old Josef Neumann, remains in a coma with a fractured skull and other injuries.

This article tagged under:

Monsey Stabbinghate crimeMonseyHanukkahGrafton Thomas
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us