Protestors' NYC Civil Assault Suit Against Trump Reaches Settlement

An attorney for a group of protesters who filed suit alleging that in 2015 security guards for then-candidate Donald Trump assaulted them outside of Trump Tower say they’ve settled their case with Trump as the case was in the middle of jury selection.

Benjamin Dictor, an attorney for the plaintiffs says, “the matter was resolved to the satisfaction of all parties on day three of jury selection.”

Dictor would not comment on the terms of the settlement or if the former president admitted any wrongdoing.

In a joint statement provided by Dictor and signed by the plaintiffs and Trump’s attorney Alina Habba – signing on behalf of Trump – the parties agree that they have settled the case, will dismiss the case, and “the parties all agree that the plaintiffs in the action, and all people, have a right to engage in peaceful protest on public sidewalks.”

The suit stems from an incident in September 2015, when, according to allegations by a group protesting then-candidate Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants, Trump's security guards assaulted them on the sidewalk outside Trump's Fifth Avenue building. The suit charges that Trump's head of security punched one of the protesters in the head while trying to wrest away his "Make America racist again" sign.

The protesters sued Trump, his company, his campaign and the guards in the incident, which they said disrupted their "peaceful and lawful assembly."

In a February 2016 affidavit, Trump said he shouldn't have to be deposed because he didn't know anything about the skirmish and hadn't been involved in hiring security. The case was to be heard in New York's Bronx County Supreme Court.

"Given the breadth and scope of the business, I have delegated full responsibility and authority for the hiring and supervision of all security personnel and related security operations to Matthew Calamari," the Trump Organization's executive vice president and chief operating officer, Trump said.

Attorneys for the protesters contended that Trump was responsible for his employees' actions, and the judge ordered Trump to sit for a deposition, saying his testimony was "indispensable."

In reacting to the settlement Dictor says, “my reaction to the news is that this is an incredible day for our clients who are lifelong activists in the community… who stood up to defend the right to speech on the public sidewalk and have litigated for seven years. And today the matter was resolved on terms that they are very, very happy with.”

We have reached out to a representative for Trump’s attorneys for comment.