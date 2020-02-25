New Jersey

Probation Officer Admits Sex Assault of Woman He Supervised

  • A former probation officer in New Jersey has admitted intimidating a woman he supervised on probation to have sex with him or she would go back to jail
  • Henry Cirignano, 48, of Wall Township, pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault by coercion and official misconduct
  • Cirignano threatened to create false probation violations unless the 23-year-old provided sexual favors to him between August 2016 and January 2019, Monmouth County prosecutors said

A former probation officer in New Jersey has admitted intimidating a woman he supervised on probation to have sex with him or she would go back to jail.

Henry Cirignano, 48, of Wall Township, pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault by coercion and official misconduct.

Cirignano threatened to create false probation violations unless the 23-year-old provided sexual favors to him between August 2016 and January 2019, Monmouth County prosecutors said.

“Cirignano also repeatedly lied to the Drug Court judge presiding over his victim’s case providing false excuses for the victim’s failure to appear in court,” authorities said in a news release.

Under terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Cirignano receive an eight-year prison sentence in which he'd have to serve nearly seven years. He would also have to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Sentencing was scheduled for April.

