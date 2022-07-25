Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

Private School Official Stole $8 Million, Bought 5 Houses on Fire Island: DA

Prosecutors allege David Ostrove stole from a Long Island school to buy houses, stole more to renovate them, and then made hundreds of thousands of dollars in rental income

cash-crime-generic

The chief financial officer of a Long Island private school allegedly stole more than $8 million from the school, which he used to buy five houses on Fire Island and a fleet of cars for himself and his family, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

David Ostrove, 51, also ran technology and operations for the Schechter School in Williston Park, where he worked for 11 years.

Prosecutors allege that from March 2014 to April 2022 he used school accounts to transfer money into his personal accounts, and then moved other funds to accounts he controlled to cover up the theft.

The DA's office alleges that Ostrove bought five houses on Fire Island from 2018 to 2021 using shell companies, then used purportedly stolen money to renovate them as rental properties. He allegedly made more than $600,000 in rental income as a result.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors also claim that Ostrove bought four cars (including a 1965 Mustang), jewelry, limo rides, sports memorabilia and collectible coins. In addition, they allege he used the stolen funds to pay his daughter's college tuititon.

Ostrove was arraigned Monday on grand larceny and money laundering charges and ordered held on bail of $500,000 cash or $2 million bond. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us