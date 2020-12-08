Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in NJ on Gun, Drug Charges: Prosecutor

What to Know The popular rapper, singer and songwriter A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been arrested on gun and drug charges in northern New Jersey, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Artist J. Dubose -- also known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and A Boogie -- was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of marijuana following a search warrant at his Demarest, New Jersey, home Monday which resulted in the seizure of four guns, hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, as well as marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, prosecutors say.

Dubose was arrested following the search warrant, as was Quashaun Hagler, a 33-year-old of Buford, Georgia employed as personal security. A search warrant was also executed at Dubose manager's residence in Bergenfield. Allegedly, marijuana and hashish oil edibles were found. Dubose's manager, Samblou Camara, 27, was arrested at the location without incident, prosecutors say.

The popular rapper, singer and songwriter A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been arrested on gun and drug charges in northern New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Artist J. Dubose, also known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of marijuana following a search warrant at his Demarest home Monday, which resulted in the seizure of four guns -- specifically a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun -- hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, as well as marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, prosecutors say.

Dubose was arrested following the search warrant, as was Quashaun Hagler, a 33-year-old of Buford, Georgia, employed as personal security.

Also on Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office detectives and the Bergenfield Police Department executed a search warrant at Dubose manager's residence in Bergenfield. Allegedly, marijuana and hashish oil edibles were found. Dubose's manager, Samblou Camara, 27, was arrested at the location without incident, prosecutors say.

Hagler was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of a large capacity magazine, while Camara was charged with one count of possession of marijuana.

Dubose, Hagler and Camara were all released on their own recognizance, pending their first appearances in court. Attorney information was not immediately known.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a popular rapper that boasts of more than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has more than 5 million Instagram followers.