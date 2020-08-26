‘Popping Wheelies': 50+ Summonses Issued After Massive Flash Mob in Newark

What to Know Over 50 summonses were issued Saturday after a flash mob of people and vehicle converged in Newark's downtown area, the city said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Edison Place and Mulberry Street where hundreds of individuals had arrived into the city following a social media promotion of a massive vehicle meet and flash mob.

Police reported vehicles and motorcycles driving at high speeds, popping “wheelies” and doing tire “burnouts.” A total of 57 summonses were issued, according to the city.

It resembled the scene of a big-budget Hollywood movie. But, there was nothing enjoyable about the flash mob of people and vehicles that gathered in New Jersey's largest city over the weekend, that according to city officials created "a public safety hazard."

Summonses were issued for reckless driving, careless driving, failing to maintain a lane, noisy muffler, unsafe lane change, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident and failure to wear a seatbelt.

“I commend our officers for immediately shutting down this flash mob and so-called “Takeover” car meet that was promoted to happen in Newark,” Ambrose said. “Hundreds of people from other towns thought they could come into our city and takeover our streets. They were sadly mistaken because they were caught and issued fines.”

Ambrose also said that although some fled the scene, “they can look for summonses in the mail, too, because their plates were captured on the city’s surveillance cameras as they were committing motor vehicle violations."