Police: Woman Stabs Husband, Herself in New Jersey Casino

What to Know

  • A woman was hospitalized under police guard Friday after authorities said she stabbed her husband and herself in a casino hotel
  • Security at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City received a call about an argument on Wednesday morning and they called police after going to the room
  • Officers found a husband and wife from Edison had sustained serious stab wounds

A woman was hospitalized under police guard Friday after authorities said she stabbed her husband and herself in a casino hotel.

Security at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City received a call about an argument on Wednesday morning and they called police after going to the room. Officers found a husband and wife from Edison had sustained serious stab wounds.

Detectives determined Majocyline Tan, 64, had stabbed her husband, 72, multiple times and then stabbed herself, police said. Both were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and they are expected to survive, police said.

Tan was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

It is not known if she retained a lawyer.

Police did not release the name of her husband.

