Police Warn of Cars Being Stolen From Car Washes in New York Towns

Police are warning the public of series of vehicle thefts taking place at car washes in Westchester County, New York.

According to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department, on Monday, at around 1 p.m. a four-door BMW with temporary paper registration and black tinted windows, drove up to the Diamond Car Wash on Halstead Avenue in Mamaroneck, when a passenger wearing all black gloves, mask and hood jumped out and into a gray BMW X5 that had just been washed.

Although police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, they were unable to and it fled the scene. However, it was recovered that evening in Queens and returned to its owner.

Hours later, at 9 p.m., a similar incident took place in the Village of Pelham Manor. Additional information was not immediately available in that case, although the pattern is similar to the earlier incident.

Subsequently on Tuesday, at around 3:45 p.m., a gray BMW was stolen from the Dip In Car Wash on Mamaroneck Avenue, also in Mamaroneck, after the alleged robbers drove to the car wash, with one jumping out of the car and into the gray BMW.

The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department is investigating the two incidents in its jurisdiction and is asking the community to be on alert when visiting car washes.