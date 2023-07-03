Police step up security at popular NYC park where teen was fatally shot over weekend

What to Know A 15-year-old was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. Saturday -- and police are still looking for the gunman.

Parkgoers will see more officers at a popular Manhattan park Monday, this after police stepped up security after a teen was fatally shot over the weekend.

A 15-year-old was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. Saturday at Riverbank State Park -- and police are still looking for the gunman.

According to witnesses the 15-year-old boy was playing basketball before the shooting and was leaving the courts when shots were fired.

The boy was subsequently rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It remains unclear if the teen was target of the shooting or if he was caught in some sort of crossfire.

A community activist in the park around the time of the shooting says he went raising toward the teen once he saw he had been hit.

"I hear the five shots -- five to six shots -- and I see the area where all the families were. I see the mothers clutch their children and start running," witness Clark Peña told News 4 New York.

Gervis Miles, a Harlem resident, called the fatal shooting "unfortunate."

"It's always unfortunate when someone loses their life. I think we don't value life enough in this culture," Miles said.

State Parks Police, who is leading the investigation, has stepped up patrol at night at Riverbank State Park and are reviewing their own security measures in the wake of the shooting and uptick in violence.

The identity of the teen boy killed has not been released to the public and the suspect remains at large -- although police say the firearm used in the shooting was found.