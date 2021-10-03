Police Seek Help Finding Leads in NYC Playground Shooting of 16-Year-Old

Detectives shared new images related to Friday afternoon's shooting of a teenager at a Brooklyn playground hoping to get information that would lead to finding the suspects seen fleeing.

Kyla Sobers, 16, was shot in the head at a Boerum Hill playground around 3p.m. after three young people rolled up to the area on bikes. Twenty-four hours later, her family confirmed the teen was still in the hospital with a piece of the bullet lodged in her head.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Family members say Sobers' condition has improved and she's been able to move her hands and legs.

Police want to find a number of individuals in photos tweeted out late Saturday who they say are connected to the shooting. They are not described as suspects or people of interest.

"If you have any information regarding a shooting that occurred on Wyckoff St which critically injured a 16 year old girl," the tweet said, "please call #CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS(8477)."

If you have any information regarding a shooting that occurred on Wyckoff St which critically injured a 16 year old girl



Please Call #CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS(8477) or DM @NYPDTips also you can submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://t.co/HZZUWVa1YN pic.twitter.com/O7kEqsHfaX — NYPD 84th Precinct (@NYPD84Pct) October 3, 2021

Surveillance video secured by investigators shortly after the shooting Friday appeared to show the three suspects fleeing on foot and bikes.

The victim, who police sources describe as an unintended target, was caught in the crossfire and struck by gunfire in the head. She had been hanging out at the playground with friends after being let out of her high school not far away.

EXCLUSIVE at 6 on @NBCNewYork: A 16-year-old was shot while hanging out after school in a Brooklyn playground, she’s in grave condition. Here’s the three boys on bikes cops are looking for https://t.co/rvhBKAN7rM pic.twitter.com/QPGsjtT3Uh — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 1, 2021

Additional suspect details were not immediately available.

Friday's shooting marked the eighth teen shooting in New York City in the past four days -- three of the victims, all 16, have been killed.