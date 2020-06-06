Police Seek 3 Looters Who Allegedly Took $60k in Drugs From Midtown Pharmacy

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly looted a Hell's Kitchen pharmacy late Monday night and stole $60,000 worth of prescription drugs.

The department released their photos and details of the crime early Saturday morning. The raid on the 50th Street Rite Aid happened just after 11 p.m. Monday, one of the worst nights of the violent protests and looting to strike the city over the last week.

Police described the three as:

Male, brown eyes, mustache, medium build, light complexion, blue hooded sweatshirt with dark colored pants and a light blue surgical mask

Male, brown eyes, dark complexion, slim build, short black hair, dark colored sweatpants, sneakers, a blue surgical mask and a black t-shirt with the letters ‘AD-HD’ in white on the front

Male, brown eyes, medium complexion, slim build, black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants, black sneakers and a white surgical mask

The NYPD did not specify what kinds of drugs were stolen.