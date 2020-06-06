Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
looting

Police Seek 3 Looters Who Allegedly Took $60k in Drugs From Midtown Pharmacy

NYPD Looting Suspects
NYPD

These three men are wanted in connection with the theft of $60,000 of prescription drugs from a midtown Rite Aid.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly looted a Hell's Kitchen pharmacy late Monday night and stole $60,000 worth of prescription drugs.

The department released their photos and details of the crime early Saturday morning. The raid on the 50th Street Rite Aid happened just after 11 p.m. Monday, one of the worst nights of the violent protests and looting to strike the city over the last week.

Police described the three as:

  • Male, brown eyes, mustache, medium build, light complexion, blue hooded sweatshirt with dark colored pants and a light blue surgical mask
  • Male, brown eyes, dark complexion, slim build, short black hair, dark colored sweatpants, sneakers, a blue surgical mask and a black t-shirt with the letters ‘AD-HD’ in white on the front
  • Male, brown eyes, medium complexion, slim build, black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants, black sneakers and a white surgical mask

The NYPD did not specify what kinds of drugs were stolen.

