Police Search for Suspect in Manhattan Double Shooting

Police say they are searching for a man in connection to a double shooting in Manhattan that took place Thursday and left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The violent incident took place on 135th Street and Riverside Drive in Harlem at around 2 p.m. and ended with two men being shot.

One of the men shot was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

The suspect was seen fleeing on 135th Street, fire officials say.

Police describe the suspect as wearing all black.