Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York City

Police Search for Suspect in Manhattan Double Shooting

By Myles Miller

By Myles Miller

Luces patrulla
ShutterStock

What to Know

  • Police say they are searching for a man in connection to a double shooting in Manhattan that took place Thursday and left one person with life-threatening injuries.
  • The violent incident took place on 135th Street and Riverside Drive in Harlem at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD
  • Police describe the suspect as wearing all black

Police say they are searching for a man in connection to a double shooting in Manhattan that took place Thursday and left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The violent incident took place on 135th Street and Riverside Drive in Harlem at around 2 p.m. and ended with two men being shot.

One of the men shot was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

MTA 2 hours ago

NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford Resigns

New York City 32 mins ago

Window Washers Rescued From Dangling Scaffolding

The suspect was seen fleeing on 135th Street, fire officials say.

Police describe the suspect as wearing all black.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityManhattanCrime and CourtsHarlemdouble shooting
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us