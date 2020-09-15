Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
crime

Video Shows Wanted Suspect Stabbing Deli Worker, Customer in Neck: NYPD

By Checkey Beckford

NBC Universal, Inc.

A disturbing video released by the NYPD on Monday shows a customer in a deli simply pouring coffee before a man stabbed him in the neck.

Police say they're searching for that man who then went on to stab a 67-year-old employee at the MSK Deli on 164th Street in Queens on Saturday, which remains shuttered more than 48 hours after the attack.

The suspect was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, pants and purple backpack, video shows. It's unclear if words were exchanged before the man stabbed the 67-year-old customer and the store clerk, who was also stabbed in the neck.

Local

sports 2 hours ago

Barkley, Giants O-Line Poor as Judge Era Kicks Off With Loss

homelessness 9 hours ago

Removal of Homeless From Upper West Side Hotel Halted Temporarily by City

Police say the suspect grabbed $400 from the store's register. The surveillance video shows cash crumpled in the man's hand as he walks away from the store.

Both the stabbing victims are expected to survive the assault, police said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

crimeQueensJamaica
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us