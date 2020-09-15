Video Shows Wanted Suspect Stabbing Deli Worker, Customer in Neck: NYPD

A disturbing video released by the NYPD on Monday shows a customer in a deli simply pouring coffee before a man stabbed him in the neck.

Police say they're searching for that man who then went on to stab a 67-year-old employee at the MSK Deli on 164th Street in Queens on Saturday, which remains shuttered more than 48 hours after the attack.

The suspect was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, pants and purple backpack, video shows. It's unclear if words were exchanged before the man stabbed the 67-year-old customer and the store clerk, who was also stabbed in the neck.

Police say the suspect grabbed $400 from the store's register. The surveillance video shows cash crumpled in the man's hand as he walks away from the store.

Both the stabbing victims are expected to survive the assault, police said.