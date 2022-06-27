Police Search for Alleged Weekend MTA Bus Masturbator

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to lewdness in a public bus over the weekend in Brooklyn.

According to police, they received a report on Saturday at around 1 p.m. of an unidentified man was masturbating in front of his victim -- a 33-year-old woman -- inside of a “b1” MTA bus in the vicinity of Ocean Parkway and Shore Parkway.

Police released a photo of the wanted man (seen above).

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).