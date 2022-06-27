Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

Police Search for Alleged Weekend MTA Bus Masturbator

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to lewdness in a public bus over the weekend in Brooklyn.

According to police, they received a report on Saturday at around 1 p.m. of an unidentified man was masturbating in front of his victim -- a 33-year-old woman -- inside of a “b1” MTA bus in the vicinity of Ocean Parkway and Shore Parkway.

Police released a photo of the wanted man (seen above).

