Police Search for 2 Women in Alleged Anti-Asian Attack on Teen Girls Aboard NYC Bus

Two women made anti-Asian remarks to Asian teen girls on a bus in Staten Island before assaulting them, according to police.

The suspects were on a northbound Sx61 bus around Ring Road and Richmond Hill Road near the Staten Island Mall at 11 a.m. Friday, police said. That's when the pair allegedly went up to the two victims, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, and made the anti-Asian comments.

The dastardly duo was not done there, however. They began to slap and pull the hair of both victims before fleeing off the bus, according to police.

The two teen victims were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

