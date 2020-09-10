Crime and Courts

Police Say NJ Man Spied on Middle School Girls' Rest Room

Police said mirrors had been installed on the interior doors of the stalls in one of the girls’ bathrooms, and staff became suspicious that someone was peering through an A/C vent located over the bathroom stalls

Police in a southern New Jersey town say they have charged a heating and air conditioning contractor with child endangerment relating to creation and possession of child pornography involving mirrors installed in a girls’ restroom.

Gloucester Township police on Thursday charged Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford after an investigation at the Glen Landing Middle School.

Police said mirrors had been installed on the interior doors of the stalls in one of the girls’ bathrooms, and staff became suspicious that someone was peering through an air conditioning vent located over the bathroom stalls.

Mahley worked for eight years for a company contracted by the board of education to perform heating, ventilation and air conditioning services at the school.

He did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment sent to a social media page registered to him, and it could not immediately be determined if he has hired an attorney.

School officials said they conducted an inspection of all buildings and facilities that Mahley may have had access to, and had not discovered any other suspicious activity.

Schools Superintendent John Bilodeau issued a statement saying he is “very disturbed” to learn of the criminal charges, but declining further comment.

