Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYPD

Police Release Video of Deadly Daylight Upper East Side Shooting

A screenshot from surveillance video shows a suspect wanted by police in a fatal shooting on the Upper East Side.
NYPD

The NYPD released disturbing video late Friday related to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier in the week on the Upper East Side.

Police released the video and other surveillance images in hopes of finding the man suspected of shooting 20-year-old Chris Delinois.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Brooklyn man died Monday following a violent daylight shooting around 2 p.m. on East 95th Street, police said. The shooting followed a drug transaction "gone wrong," law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

News

ACTOR 2 hours ago

Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-Winning ‘Moonstruck' Star, Dies at 89

Brooklyn 8 hours ago

Man Wanted for Mowing Down School Bus Driver at NYC Intersection

The nearly 30-second video released by the NYPD shows the chaotic moments the suspect fired a gun at a man sitting inside a vehicle stopped on the street. The suspect, still not identified by police, then fled on foot.

Delinois suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead a short time later at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDNew York CityUpper East Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Kentucky Derby Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us