Police Release Video of Deadly Daylight Upper East Side Shooting

The NYPD released disturbing video late Friday related to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier in the week on the Upper East Side.

Police released the video and other surveillance images in hopes of finding the man suspected of shooting 20-year-old Chris Delinois.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Brooklyn man died Monday following a violent daylight shooting around 2 p.m. on East 95th Street, police said. The shooting followed a drug transaction "gone wrong," law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The nearly 30-second video released by the NYPD shows the chaotic moments the suspect fired a gun at a man sitting inside a vehicle stopped on the street. The suspect, still not identified by police, then fled on foot.

Delinois suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead a short time later at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The police investigation is ongoing.