Police Raids Net $54,000 in Illegal Fireworks Headed to NYC

New York City Police announced Saturday that $54,000 worth of illegal fireworks have been seized in recent weeks, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The fireworks were collected in three NYPD Intelligence Bureau operations conducted in June and early July, involving multiple city offices and the NYC Fireworks Task Force, which includes the New York State Police, New Jersey State Police and the Port Authority Police. Investigators made 22 fireworks-related arrests and seized six illegal firearms.

Nearly half of those arrested live in Brooklyn, including two individuals with 42 and 33 prior arrests, respectively.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a written statement that police developed information on major suppliers and intercepted illegal fireworks “that result in multiple serious injuries to adults and too often children, every summer in New York City" and create a “hazard of fire and explosion” when they're stored before sale.