Police Officer Shot in Yonkers: Sources

A Yonkers police officer was shot and taken to Jacobi Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, according to sources.
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano's spokesperson confirms an officer is being taken to the hospital.
A law enforcement source with direct knowledge said the shooting happened at near the vicinity of Elm and Linden streets around 2:30 p.m.
The suspect was also taken to a local hospital, Yonkers police said in a tweet.
Both the officer's and the suspect's conditions were not immediately known. It was also unclear the circumstances that prompted the shooting.
Law enforcement sources say that the injured officer is assigned to an FBI Safe Street Task Force.
According to the FBI website, "These task forces pursue violent gangs through sustained, proactive, coordinated investigations to obtain prosecutions on violations such as racketeering, drug conspiracy, and firearms violations."
Chopper 4 was over the scene where a large crowd that included, what looked like law enforcement agents and police cars, gathered at the intersection if the shooting.
This is a developing story.