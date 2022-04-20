Police Officer Shot in Yonkers: Sources

A Yonkers police officer was shot and taken to Jacobi Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, according to sources.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano's spokesperson confirms an officer is being taken to the hospital.

A law enforcement source with direct knowledge said the shooting happened at near the vicinity of Elm and Linden streets around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital, Yonkers police said in a tweet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both the officer's and the suspect's conditions were not immediately known. It was also unclear the circumstances that prompted the shooting.

PSA Yonkers Police at scene of law enforcement involved shooting incident area of Elm Street at Linden Street. Officer and suspect en route to local area hospitals. Avoid area. More info to follow. Media staging at Linden St at Maple St. — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) April 20, 2022

Law enforcement sources say that the injured officer is assigned to an FBI Safe Street Task Force.

According to the FBI website, "These task forces pursue violent gangs through sustained, proactive, coordinated investigations to obtain prosecutions on violations such as racketeering, drug conspiracy, and firearms violations."

Chopper 4 was over the scene where a large crowd that included, what looked like law enforcement agents and police cars, gathered at the intersection if the shooting.

This is a developing story.