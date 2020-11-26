2nd Victim Dies in Suffolk County Party Stabbing; Police Release Names

A second victim died from injuries related to a stabbing Thursday morning at a house party in Brentwood, Suffolk County Police said.
Third Precinct officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting people stabbed near Hewes Street and Lincoln Avenue at 12:21 a.m.
Police say that one man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Four other men were transported to local hospitals for treatment and one later died, police said.
Police later identified the deceased as 28-year-old Jesus Ramos-Perez and 19-year-old Rancel Montilla, both from the Bronx.
Authorities urge anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
