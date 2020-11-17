Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

Police Investigate Stolen ATM Left in Middle of Road in Suffolk County

Investigators believe the ATM was dragged by a vehicle with a chain and became dislodged

ATM cash machine
Getty Images

What to Know

  • A stolen ATM was discovered in the middle of a Lake Ronkonkoma street; cops are looking for the people responsible
  • Officers responded to a call of a transformer in the road on Ronkonkoma Avenue at Hillcrest Street; when they got there, they found the ATM
  • Investigators believe the ATM was dragged by a vehicle with a chain and became dislodged

A stolen ATM was discovered in the middle of a Suffolk County street -- and cops are trying to find out who is responsible.

Fourth Precinct police officers responded to a call of a transformer in the road on Ronkonkoma Avenue at Hillcrest Street in Lake Ronkonkoma at approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

However, once police arrived at the location they discovered an ATM and determined it had been stolen from outside the Capital One Bank at 131 Portion Road in Ronkonkoma.

News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

NYC Schools to Be Open Weds Amid Nail-Biting Week; Cuomo Skeptical of Vaccine Timeline

Joe Biden 52 mins ago

Biden Announces Senior White House Staff Picks

Investigators believe the ATM was dragged by a vehicle with a chain and became dislodged.

Anyone with information the theft is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNew YorkCrime and CourtsbankSuffolk County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us