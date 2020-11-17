Police Investigate Stolen ATM Left in Middle of Road in Suffolk County

What to Know A stolen ATM was discovered in the middle of a Lake Ronkonkoma street; cops are looking for the people responsible

A stolen ATM was discovered in the middle of a Suffolk County street -- and cops are trying to find out who is responsible.

Fourth Precinct police officers responded to a call of a transformer in the road on Ronkonkoma Avenue at Hillcrest Street in Lake Ronkonkoma at approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

However, once police arrived at the location they discovered an ATM and determined it had been stolen from outside the Capital One Bank at 131 Portion Road in Ronkonkoma.

Investigators believe the ATM was dragged by a vehicle with a chain and became dislodged.

Anyone with information the theft is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.