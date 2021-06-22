Police in NJ Probe Early Morning Shooting That Left 1 Dead, Another Seriously Injured

What to Know Police in New Jersey are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning in Elizabeth.

Police in New Jersey are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning in Elizabeth.

Elizabeth police responding to a shots-fired call shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found 30-year-old Eliezer Martinez, Jr. and a second man who was also an apparent shooting victim on Elizabeth Avenue, having sustained serious injury, according to the preliminary investigation.

Martinez was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m., while the second victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark for emergency treatment, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo, Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca, and Police Director Earl Graves jointly announced.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.