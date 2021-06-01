Police Identifies Suspect Accused of Using Dogs to Lure Teen Girls in Brooklyn

Police have identified a suspected child predator after a Brooklyn school warned parents that the man used his dogs to lure young girls, and sexually assaulted at least one of them.

Brandon Rodriguez, 25, allegedly attempted to use the ploy on three middle school-aged girls in Brownsville last month, according to the local school district and police. In the first incident, Rodriguez approached a 13-year-old girl near the corner of Pitkin Avenue and Osborn Street while he was walking his dogs, police said.

He asked the girl to help him take a picture of him and the dogs and told her to follow him inside a nearby building so he could grab his camera. The girl followed him in, and police said that's where he assaulted her, touching her inappropriately.

Police said that Rodriguez prevented the girl from leaving by taking her backpack and putting one of the dogs by the doorway of the building. The victim managed to get away with the help of a friend who called out to her, according to police, and the suspect fled.

He tried the same thing the very next day, on two different occasions. The first time was with a 12-year-old girl on Christopher Avenue in front of a school, and then again an hour later with an 11-year-old near the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Watkins Street. He tried to use the dog ploy on both girls, police said, but both got scared and ran off, never following him into the apartment building.

All three incidents occurred before school started in the morning. Local school officials were so alarmed that they sent notes home to parents, warning them to be on the lookout for Rodriguez.

Police released a photo of Rodriguez, warning that he's believed to have two dogs, one of which is believed to be a husky.

The 25-year-old has been arrested twice for rape, according to police. Anyone who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact police. A $2,500 reward is now being offered to information that leads to the suspect's arrest.