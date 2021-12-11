Police Hunt for Man Who Assaulted Cop at Manhattan Duane Reade

Police in New York City are hoping surveillance video will lead them to a man who they say assaulted an one of their officers earlier this week.

According to the department, the incident occurred Friday at the Duane Reade on E 34th Street in Murray Hill.

Police said the officer involved responded to a call about the man shoplifting, and when the cop tried to confront the man he attempted to leave the drugstore.

That's when video shows the two engaged in a physical altercation with the man swinging at the officer. She tumbles to the ground while the guy runs off.

The responding officer fractured a bone in her face, police said.

WANTED for An Assault of a Police Officer: On Wednesday 12/10/21 inside of 155 East 34th St. Duane Reade @nypd17thpct. A unknown individual punched a uniformed NYPD Sergeant several times causing injury. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500.00 pic.twitter.com/D9EXL5tpR9 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 11, 2021

The suspect is described as a "known shoplifter" at the Duane Reade, but police did not know if he fled Friday with any stolen property.